Gaza: Al-Qassam assemble & operate DIY FPV drone
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
51 views • 7 months ago

With all the drone footage going around these days, Al-Qassam brigades has arrived fashionably late, but they've come correct. This appears to be a DIY FPV drone, not a commercial model. All these parts are easily available, but they require some skill to assemble and operate. The catapult, which looks to be C02 powered, is particularly ingenious. 

All this would indicate that the Gaza resistance cells still have active training cadres and weapons manufacturing capabilities.

The footage comes from east of Khan Younis, and the target looks like a Zionist recon patrol.

Adding:

Haaretz (https://archive.is/j0Rlm) is now claiming that the Zionist government has totally abandoned it's hostage rescue plans and any hope for a peace deal. They now seek to starve and annex Northern Gaza, implementing the so-called "general's plan."

Residents of Northern Gaza will be forced to leave their homes or die. Anyone who remains will be considered a Hamas operative and will be killed. After the war, northern Gaza will be annexed and opened up for settlement, something which the Zionists said was an antisemitic conspiracy theory before.  We could quote from the Rome statute about how population transfer is a war crime (https://guide-humanitarian-law.org/content/article/3/population-displacement/) under international law, but the Zionists never signed that treaty anyway. 

An exhaustively documented genocide is being carried out in front of our very eyes. We eagerly await to see how the US will defend the forced displacement and starvation of an entire population. Don't let them fool you, the US government could stop this with the stroke of a pen. The fact that they choose not to speaks volumes. 

Adding:

Yemen's Minister of Defense, Mohammed Nasser Al-Atifi, and the Chief of Staff, Major General Mohammed Al-Ghamari, congratulated the Leader of the Revolution and President Al-Mashat on the 61st anniversary of the October 14 Revolution.

They issued a stern warning to Israel, affirming its unwavering solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon.

“Israel will face relentless Yemeni missile and drone strikes until it ceases its aggression against Gaza and Lebanon".

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
