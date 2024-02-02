BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Estelle Cook's Dream of 'the King of Kings', NOT Jesus!
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
TestimonyOfTheTwoWitnesses.com
141 views • 02/02/2024

"For you tested them as a father does in warning, but you examined the ungodly as a stern king does in condemnation." (Wisdom 11:10)

"He also who had received the one talent came forward, saying, ‘Master, I knew you to be a hard man, reaping where you did not sow, and gathering where you did not winnow; so I was afraid, and I went and hid your talent in the ground. Here you have what is yours.’ But his master answered him... 'Cast the worthless servant into the outer darkness; there men will weep and gnash their teeth." (Matthew 25:24-26a, 30)

I Am "the stern man" this woman saw in her dream. At first, this may sound like some crazy claim - but you will find the PROOF of this, in ALL I have been sharing on social media for the past 10 years. Everything she described, I foretold. My Wife is "the Queen of Queens". And yes, social media is NOT "off limits", for the King of Kings. Neither are people's dreams! Why "so stern"? People did not want to listen to anything I had to share for many years. So why should I care to listen to them?

To get an idea of what Estelle was talking about, here is the sound of Me narrating a video back in July of 2015. This video is also posted here on Brighteon: The Truth Behind the Psyop i, pet goat ii Exposed (DOCUMENTARY)

And you can find the transcript to that video in Our Testimony, posted on July 07, 2015

We are most ACTIVE on Blogspot.

godjesustestimonyapocalypsevisioncookdreamrevelationsking of kingschapter 11the two witnessestestimonyofthetwowitnessesestelle
