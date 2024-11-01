SCIENTIFIC FRAUD SETS ALZHEIMER’S SCIENCE BACK YEARS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A landmark Alzheimer’s paper from 2006, which has been the basis for treatment of the degenerative disease, has been retracted for containing fabricated images, making it the second most sighted medical paper to be rescinded. What does this mean for the multibillion dollar pharmaceutical industry and 132 other publications now under scrutiny?