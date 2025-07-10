Merz stands firm for Ukraine – but is Germany ready to pay the price?

Zelensky in the audience.

Germany's 'all in' for Ukraine, apparently ready to sacrifice itself for the cause. Chancellor Friedrich Merz has delivered two crucial messages:

1️⃣ To Putin: “We will not give up!”

2️⃣ To Trump: “Stay with us, we’re on the same page!”

But here’s the real kicker — did Merz bother asking the German public if they’re cool with throwing it all away for Ukraine’s well-being?

Also, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that Germany will seek to purchase US Patriot systems in order to then transfer them to Ukraine.

Adding:

Netanyahu willing to slaughter every Palestinian to stay in power

According to award-winning journo Seymour Hersh, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is willing to sacrifice any number of Palestinians to stay in power. In his latest piece on Substack, Hersh highlights the disturbing orders coming from Israeli military leadership.

♦️ "Shoot to kill" orders: Israeli soldiers, under senior command, have been instructed to shoot Gazans lining up for food — resulting in over 500 killed and 4,000 injured since May — all under Brig. Gen. Yehuda Vach’s command.

♦️ Religious extremism in the IDF: Top officers describe Gaza as a "war of God" — framing Palestinians as Amalek, a biblical enemy marked for annihilation.

♦️ Netanyahu’s desperation: Aligned with far-right Zionists, he fuels endless war to cling to power. No ceasefire. No peace. Just bloodshed.

♦️ Ethnic cleansing plans: From Somalia to Sudan, Israel has explored mass expulsion of Gazans. Two million lives in limbo.

This isn’t war. It’s genocide.

Adding:

Trump plans to use Treasury Secretary Bessent as a "secret weapon" against the Russian economy, writes The Telegraph.

The publication believes that Bessent could play an important role in increasing economic pressure on Russia, similar to how he helped Trump during the trade war with China.