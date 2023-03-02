Situation Update, Mar 2, 2023 - World War grows closer by the day - Feat. former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter

0:00 Intro

7:15 Interesting News

26:28 Dioxins

41:26 Interview with Scott Ritter

1:44:55 Prep With Mike





- Full interview with Scott Ritter about Ukraine, Russia, Nord Stream and NATO

- Details on Russia's nuclear missile systems and hyperglide re-entry vehicles

- Blackrock to acquire Ancestry.com, giving them ownership over all your DNA

- Six signs your neighbor will become a LOOTER when SHTF

- Uponor (ProPex / expansion fitting) plumbing repair demonstration

- Ohio group issues list of DEMANDS from Norfold Southern train wreck catastrophe

- EPA declares it REFUSES to test for #dioxin contamination

- The EPA is waging a chemical WAR against the American people while protecting corporate profits

- Every federal agency - EPA, USDA, FDA, ATF, etc. - is actively working to destroy the people

- Prepare to survive an off-grid / grid down scenario





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/