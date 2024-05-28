Electrostatic "Gravity" 4: Faraday Cages

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Come jump in on this conversation and more on our free public debate board.
https://miro.com/welcome/dXVEbXhIbTFhQzZLbEVRMmJlNVNHUzk2TVZpTE9DdHJuNXVKd1I3aG1FVHFiS1pvdkU0WVhmY0VtS1ZxUFUzYXwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDE=?share_link_id=186776421688
Joe Rogan clip with Terrance Howard: https://youtu.be/g197xdRZsW0?si=uiMGut7krNXkEkG-
Physics Girl video: https://youtu.be/ot4_jVFXxUU?si=nmOi3ZPdPI7bCk0K
Faraday Cage Misconceptions: https://youtu.be/GYLn7wgGxPo?si=iVWdnsJi8gIoKA1F
Zach's Faraday Cage demonstrations: https://www.youtube.com/live/vCBAKXo6hxI?si=eXdBYUH_hy_Xeaxi
Zach's Electrostatic demonstrations:
https://youtu.be/kcFnoY0lVTI?si=NnQtJuWGeZCiZdhE
Further Electrostatic Demonstrations: https://youtu.be/ViZNgU-Yt-Y?si=8Y3EZLgPqAGweSWM
@gudtims4all @GLOBEBUSTERS1
Music credit to Home Alone & Tetris Attack
*If anyone is up for a Tetris Attack battle on the Nintendo Switch, let me know!* ❤️❤️❤️