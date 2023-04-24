© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RADIATION POISONING
Ain't nothing gonna live here Ain't nothin gonna live
Ain't nothing gonna live here Ain't nothin gonna live
And Satan shall rule for a thousand years
No grass can grow here Or flowers in the Spring
No grass can grow here Or flowers in the Spring
Nothing living or breathing No not a living thing
Radiation poison Radiation poisoning
Nuclear war poison Nuclear war poisoning
Bringing death's bitter sting Poisoned everyone and everything
No fish a jumpin' Cotton growin' in the Summertime
No fish a jumpin' Cotton growin' in the Summertime
Nothing living or breathing No not a creature left alive
No pastures of plenty Or harvest in the Fall
No pastures of plenty Or harvest in the Fall
No purple mountains majesty No not a thing at all
Radiation poison Radiation poisoning
Nuclear war poison Nuclear war poisoning
Bringing death's bitter sting Poisoned everyone and everything
No babies will be born here No new born infants cry
No babies will be born here No new born infants cry
Their mothers and their fathers got radiation poisoning they died
A black and grey cloud All above the fruitless plain
A black and grey cloud All above the fruitless plain
A cold wind is a-blowing down A death dealing radioactive rain
Radiation poison Radiation poisoning
Nuclear war poison Nuclear war poisoning
Bringing death's bitter sting Poisoned everyone and everything
Ain't nothin gonna live here Ain't nothing gonna live
Ain't nothin gonna live here Ain't nothin'going to live
And Satan shall rule for a thousand years
Lyrics and music by
Joseph S Perna
COPYRIGHT 2023