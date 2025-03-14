American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver International Airport – reports

Passengers were evacuated via the wing of the aircraft, Fox News reported.

Six crew members and 172 passengers deplaned the Boeing 737-800 aircraft after the plane's engine caught fire at the Denver airport.

The flight, en route to Dallas-Fort Worth from Colorado Springs, landed in Denver around 5 p.m. local time, data from FlightAware.com shows.

Social media users shared videos of the plane erupting in flames.