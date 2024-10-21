Partake of the Eternal!

Sunday Morning Live 20 October 2024





In this episode, we analyze the impact of social media on personal relationships, highlighting how online interactions can distort reality and hinder genuine connections. I discuss the dangers of miscommunication in text formats and societal judgment based on superficial traits. The conversation then shifts to Bitcoin's rise and its institutional adoption, emphasizing the need to understand historical trends for savvy investing, especially in light of the upcoming U.S. presidential election. I underscore the importance of confronting societal expectations around gender and the pursuit of meaningful connections in our lives.





