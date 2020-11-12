12/11/2020Miles Guo:President Trump is almost a perfect person. He is a devout believer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Miles Guo: President Trump is almost a perfect person. He is a devout believer, and he is also a genuine and softhearted man that never hurts anyone. Di Dongsheng doesn’t know about President Trump at all and was totally wrong in judging the President. What a tragedy it is that the CCP doesn’t understand America!
12/12/2020 郭先生直播：川普总统几乎是个完美的人，他是个虔诚的信仰者，他有真性情，不伤人而且心很软；翟东升对于川普总统的判断完全是胡说，他不了解川普；不了解美国是中共的悲哀！