Ukrainian base in Kazachya Lopan met by Russian artillery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Artillery attacks by Russian troops targeted the temporary deployment area and positions of Armed Forces of Ukraine in the urban-type settlement, Kazachya Lopan in Kharkov region. Ukrainian and NATO military base near Belgorod Russian border were destroyed, also arms and ammunition depots in the region.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY