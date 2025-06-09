The Russian Armed Forces decided not to limit themselves to one day in terms of response, about 50 more powerful explosions occurred in what was described as the worst airstrike, launched since the night of June 6-7, on targets in the city of Kharkov Videos circulated online, which according to Ukrainian monitoring channels and officials said that ballistic missiles and drones were used in the combine attack, hitting just a few meters from the camera. There were several fires in the city, some areas were covered in thick smoke. According to a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry, Russia dealt a heavy blow to Ukrainian design bureaus, assembly workshops for combat drones, training centers for flight personnel, enterprises producing and repairing weapons and military equipment, as well as Ukrainian warehouses of weapons and military equipment, in response to the attack by the Kiev regime. Kharkov was heavily attacked as Russia retaliated, and Ukraine called it the biggest attack!

The strongest attack on the city was carried out by dozens of Geran drones, a dozen FAB aerial bombs with UMPK and Kalibr missiles, with more than 50 explosions heard within two hours. Geran with his terrible voice, distracting the Ukrainian air defense, depicting him as an icon that was shot down, dived on his target, producing maximum explosions. As in the photo and video documentation, it is difficult to specify in detail about a number of targets, because of the many powerful blows after arrival, and their fatal consequences. According to local residents, the main blow was on the Kommunar Machinery Plant in the north of the city, which specializes in the production of rocket and space products. It is here that the seekers of the warheads of Ukrainian Neptune missiles are produced - more than 30 explosions. Kiev suffered serious damage, one of which also hit an oil depot in the industrial zone near the Imeni OS Maselskoho Metro station.

After the explosions on the night flight in Kharkov, Ukrainian channels complained about the ineffectiveness of air defense. Kiev is pressing NATO to focus on the production of air defense for the alliance, pointing out that they have not found any gaps in their current systems, to serve visiting Russian drones and missiles.