Charlie Kirk Labelled "Racist" for Praying DEI Hired Pilots Are Qualified

Charlie Kirk stated that if he saw a black pilot, that he would think to himself, I pray he's qualified. And of course, the left jumped all over it, and called him a racist. The fact is that this is a direct result of diversity inclusion in equity, #DEI, which has made a point to promote and hire people based solely on their skin color, meaning that statistically you aren't getting the best candidates;.
#charliekirk #woke #racism
