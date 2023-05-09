For More information on our us go here ! - https://realmikemartins.com/ major uptick in car wrecks, car crashes everywhere! , is it just me ?, why are cars crashing According to the RCMP, three young pedestrians were injured in a collision at a crosswalk in Chilliwack at around 7:50 a.m. on May 9, but it was not a hit-and-run incident. The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police. Emergency responders were called to the scene on Keith Wilson Road at Lindys Drive, and the RCMP are still investigating the incident more than two hours later. Cpl. Martin Godard urged drivers to find an alternate route as collision analysts do their work. Collision analysts have closed off a section of Keith Wilson Road between Carter and Lickman. The three youths involved in the collision were taken to the hospital. Two of the children suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital in Chilliwack by fire and ambulance personnel, while the third victim had more serious but non-life-threatening injuries. As of 10:30 a.m., a section of Keith Wilson Road near the crash site remained closed. After the crash, an air ambulance was initially called, and a landing zone was set up at Unsworth Elementary School, but it was later cancelled. After allegedly driving his car into a Brownsville, Texas, bus stop and hitting 18 pedestrians, killing eight and injuring 10 others, a driver is now facing manslaughter charges. The incident took place near the Ozanam Center at 8:29 a.m. on Sunday, as reported by the Brownsville police. Brownsville police spokesman Martin Sandoval stated that some of the victims hit by the gray Range Rover were migrants under the care of Border Patrol, while Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda confirmed that all the victims were male and some were from Venezuela. According to Sauceda, Alvarez, who has a lengthy criminal record, is being held in custody on eight counts of manslaughter charges. Alvarez made a court appearance on Monday, and his bond was set at a total of $3.6 million. Law enforcement sources informed ABC News on Sunday that the FBI is assisting local and state investigators in determining whether the crash was an intentional act and, if so, whether it was motivated by domestic violent extremism. However, the FBI is not leading the investigation. At this point, investigators have not revealed any information about a possible motive or whether the crash was intentional. At around 11:58 p.m. on May 4, 2023, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) dispatched members of the Powassan Detachment to respond to a single-vehicle collision involving a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) on Highway 11 in Powassan. The CMV, traveling northbound, veered off the paved portion of the highway, crashed through the cable guardrails, and tumbled down a steep embankment. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by ambulance. The police are still investigating the incident, and further details will be provided as they become available. According to reports, a car drove into a crowd at an international kite-flying festival in the northern French town of Berck-sur-Mer on Saturday, injuring at least 11 people. Initial reports indicated that the driver, an elderly individual, lost control of the vehicle and collided with pedestrians near rue de l’Ancien Calvaire around 6:25 pm. The emergency services stated that four women, including two pensioners aged 75 and 82, were the most severely injured. The details of the crash and the elderly driver's condition remain unclear. However, reports from France state that the driver has been detained by the police. The festival is an annual event that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors from around the world and spans several days.

