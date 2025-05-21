SHOCKING MISCARRIAGE RATES !!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a crime of evil so bad it is almost unimaginable. The murder of life before they are even born. The video covers the 1st Trimester miscarriage rates of the vaxxed at over 80%; and does not touch on the other two Trimesters, still births and sudden baby deaths. Effectively they have sterilized nearly every woman that took the Bio-weapon shot.