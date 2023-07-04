Independence Day 2023: The Patriot Pastor Garrett Lear

In this special Independence Day edition of TRUNEWS, host Rick Wiles explores the consequences of removing Bibles from American classrooms. Through a legacy interview from 2012 featuring Patriot Pastor Garrett Lear, they delve into the profound influence of the Bible on early American education and its role in shaping the nation.





Reflecting on the eroding impact of this decision, the episode highlights the significance of the Bible in imparting moral guidance and instilling a sense of civic duty, urging a renewed commitment to preserving its legacy in American education.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/4/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf