Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 New Garden Supplies! 🤩🐶

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spring is definitely in the air! Some cherry trees are in full bloom, the Japanese Bush Warblers have returned with their pretty songs. I gone out and bought a bunch of new garden supplies, a new grow tower and astroturf for the lower garden. I’ve also bought some new cookware and have added a new twist to Haru-chan’s homemade dog food: shredded carrots. 🐶🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll