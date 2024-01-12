Viewer Question for Creator Channeled by Karl Mollison - The One That Was Removed from YouTube

I think 3 videos were removed from the Get Wisdom YouTube channel. This is one of them and the most recent one. The video was created in 2017 and this, like most of the others hosted on remote sites like this one, is a shortened version. We like you to visit our website - that is the full course meal and almost all of it is FREE. Karl and I did a series of videos where Karl channeled Source Creator or God and we used questions submitted by viewers, most who found us on my YouTube channel Why Is This True? This is one of the early ones.

[00:28:32]: If you were to be characterized as male or female to assist humans to understand you better which would be more accurate?

[00:41:18]: What is the difference between a corrupted source and an uncorrupted source?

[00:45:37]: Does a corrupted source depend on the sources intention? What are the other factors?

[00:57:37]: Would it be accurate to say that no good alien has an agenda to physically appear to humans?

[01:06:33]: What can whistleblowers and others concerned about the interference by extraterrestrials do to help humanity?

"Hi GetWisdom,

We wanted to let you know our team reviewed your content, and we think it violates our medical misinformation policy. We know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies, so we're not applying a strike to your channel. However, we have removed the following content from YouTube: Video: Viewer Questions for Creator Channeled by Karl Mollison21Nov2017Short Time it occurred: You can see an example at 00:44:10 in your video. While this is one example, there may be other instances. We realize this may be disappointing news, but it's our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all. If you think we've made a mistake, you can appeal this decision - you'll find more details below. What our policy says - YouTube doesn't allow content that poses a serious risk of egregious harm by spreading medical misinformation about currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and by the World Health Organization (WHO). Learn more here. How we find violations We use a combination of automated systems and human reviews to detect violations of our Community Guidelines. What you can do next We want to help you keep your content on YouTube, so please:

Review YouTube's Community Guidelines.

Double check how your content may have violated our guidelines.

Appeal here if you think we've made a mistake.

Learn about your resolution options.

If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to us here. Sincerely, The YouTube team"