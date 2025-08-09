Ep. 1871: 9th Circuit Rules Court Sanctioned Authoritarianism & The Battle for Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I've done a rant on North Carolina's Permitless Carry Bill, narrated some footnotes & presented my commentary:
* North Carolina's Declaration of Rights
https://www.ncleg.gov/EnactedLegislation/Constitution/NCConstitution.html
* The Ninth Circuit Rules—Court-Sanctioned Authoritarianism?
https://brownstone.org/articles/the-ninth-circuit-rules-court-sanctioned-authoritarianism/
* The Battle for Truth
https://freewestmedia.com/2025/08/09/the-battle-for-truth/
Music Credit by the Orchard Enterprises "Faster Than Light Introduction."
Contact, [email protected]
Donations:
* Paypal - https://paypal.me/LokiLuck3
* Cash App - https://cash.app/LokiLuck3
* Steemit @ LL3-Podcast
#FreeMedia #FreePress #FreeSpeech #PublicHealth #VaccineMandates #LosAngeles #Nullification2025 #DemoniacResistance