Will the LIGHTS GO OUT within an HOUR in America?
End the global reset
581 views • 03/03/2024

In the book of Revelation it shows that America the Babylon will have its lights go out. And that they were not return. Is this at the beginning of tribulation or near the end? We can only guess. One thing is for sure is that it will happen. And we need to be prepared for these events. You do not hear about this on the news neither do you hear about neutron and EMP weapons. And that can happen at any time. Especially with the Mideast war that is going on right now. It is going to spread into America the Babylon.

You can also view my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will give you a link to make it easier

https://youtu.be/y5N88ZIYDjs?si=havc5dvUtkELtgJqI also highly recommend the warning website to learn more about our overcoming walk with the Messiah at larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
poweremplast daysrevelationgridelectricourteachingpower outagegraphhow to knownews alertand timesamerica bible prophecywill it happen
