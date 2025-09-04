Watermelon & Sweet Potato Florida Late Season Crops In The Garden With Alex

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are a married couple. Alex & Heidi. We live in the northern part of the state of Florida, USA. Here my husband Alex presents a late season planting of watermelon seedlings. If you are interested to see more of our videos, we do have a You Tube channel named Concrete Forest 111. Thank you for being here. Have a great day!