Like a Cancer: 3 Big Failures

Government power is like a cancer. So if the people don’t “nip the shoots of arbitrary power in the bud,” they shouldn’t be surprised when it’s used as a foundation for more and more and more. The people certainly failed to get the job done, and in these three areas, it couldn’t be more obvious.
Path to Liberty: April 12, 2023