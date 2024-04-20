Andrew Bridgen Calls For Immediate End To All mRNA Vaccines, Gallery Of Fans Cheer Wildly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On April 18, 2024 Hearts of Oak @HeartsofOakUK writes:
"Andrew Bridgen addressing Parliament giving the first long debate on Vaccine Harms. He has solely carried this issue and now secured a full debate and given courage to other MP's to speak up. He is a modern day hero in the midst of the biggest medical scandal in UK history."
Sunfellow On COVID-19: https://rumble.com/v4qfwec-andrew-bridgen-calls-for-immediate-end-to-all-mrna-vaccines-gallery-of-fans.html