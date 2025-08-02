BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Exposing the MedBed PSYOP w/ Jonathan Otto
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
644 views • 1 month ago

Is the MedBed movement just another distraction? In this eye-opening episode, I reveal how I battled back from a brutal, month-long illness—not with secret tech or government-run healing beds, but with real, affordable tools you can use at home. We break down the MedBed narrative, expose the deception behind it, and share practical methods for true healing—like chlorine dioxide, red light therapy, PEMF, and more. Don’t fall for the hype. The truth is simpler—and more powerful—than you think.


To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.


To learn more about PEMF technology, visit http://mypemfmat.com and use promo code SETH to save.


Get 35% off Liver Health Formula and Lymph System Support! Visit https://purehealthresearch.com and use coupon code SETH at checkout.


To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906


For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.


To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.


Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life.

25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!

