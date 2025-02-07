illuminatibot - Don’t focus on the man. Listen to his companion and the other survivors in this 9-11 video. What are they all saying that doesn’t match the official story?





VfB keeps being reminded of GELITIN [excerpt]:





The balcony was a prefabricated construction created by the team. After the installation, only one person at a time should be able to stand on the balcony. Another requirement was to camouflage the structure to be less visible to all the passersby on the street.





To do this, the team had to remove one of the windows. They had to be very professional to minimize mistakes and injuries and prevent damaging the skyscraper. Gelitin ensured that they were following all legal processes. An attorney guided them on how to behave.





Surprisingly, there was no surveillance on the facade of the World Trade Center, making the covert operation possible. This lack of security on such a prominent skyscraper raised questions about the effectiveness of security protocols.





Recently, Rosie O’Donnell, a co-host of ABC talk show The View, made comments on the show that renewed controversy over the collapse of World Trade Center 7.





While saying she didn’t know what to believe about the U.S. government’s involvement in the attacks of Sept. 11, she said, “I do believe that it’s the first time in history that fire has ever melted steel. I do believe that it defies physics that World Trade Center tower 7—building 7, which collapsed in on itself—it is impossible for a building to fall the way it fell without explosives being involved. World Trade Center 7. World Trade [Center] 1 and 2 got hit by planes—7, miraculously, the first time in history, steel was melted by fire. It is physically impossible.”





She continued: “To say that we don’t know that it imploded, that it was an implosion and a demolition, is beyond ignorant. Look at the films, get a physics expert here [on the show] from Yale, from Harvard, pick the school—[the collapse] defies reason.” (Watch the clip here)





For those interested in what physics and demolition experts have said regarding WTC 7’s collapse, as detailed in our book Debunking 9/11 Myths, Popular Mechanics offers these notes:





1. Initial reports from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) misunderstood the amount of damage the 47-floor WTC7 sustained from the debris of the falling North Tower—because in early photographs, WTC7 was obscured by smoke and debris.





Towers 1 and 7 were approximately 300 ft. apart, and pictures like the ones here and here offer a clear visual of how small that distance is for structures that large. After further studies, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) told Popular Mechanics that debris from the 110-floor North Tower hit WTC7 with the force of a volcanic eruption. Nearly a quarter of the building was carved away over the bottom 10 stories on its south face, and significant damage was visible up to the 18th floor (see p. 24 of this report, and the screengrab below of an image of WTC7's damaged south face).





