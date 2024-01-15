Is God the Ultimate Software Engineer? | Apologetics Video Shorts

A software engineer explains the fine tuning of the universe and the way everything is put together in a way science and engineering minded people, and their kids, can appreciate.

* Our newest book shows kids the Bible squares with science: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/u

* Connect with us: https://ChanceOfWonder.com/i





Apologetics with a Chance of Wonder...because your kids have legit questions. See more answers to tough questions, books, and more at the links above!