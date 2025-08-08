MTG blasts AIPAC as 'foreign lobbyist' — 'America is fed up funding foreign wars'

'If you're under 40, you have no future [in America]'

While freshman congressmen have taken fully funded trips to Israel

Track them here: https://www.trackaipac.com/

Adding: Israel's Security Cabinet approves OCCUPATION of GAZA

After 10 hours behind the curtains, the decision to approve the takeover of Gaza City has been reached

IDF to impose siege on Hamas if they remain in Gaza City - Senior Israeli official

Says civilians will be relocated to the central camps by October 7.

Far fewer aid trucks entering Gaza than expected — reports

According to a confidential EU document seen by Euroactiv, only 38 trucks per day entered Gaza between 31 July and 4 August — far below the 160 per day the EU expects under a deal recently reached with Israel.

The UN warns that 500–600 trucks daily are needed to avoid further famine. Israel claims higher figures by counting commercial and GHF deliveries, but the UN says many trucks remain undistributed due to security issues.

Fuel supplies have slightly improved, with 874,000 liters delivered in one week, but the UN says this covers only basic life-saving operations and more is urgently needed.

EU officials say they rely on UN data and admit, “we are not where we would want to be.”