Helicopter Pilot's INSANE Skill Threading a Needle From the Sky

You are not watching a drone. This is the insane, first-person view from a pilot rope being strung by a helicopter for a new high-voltage transmission line. This is one of the most unique and dizzying perspectives of construction work you will ever see.

A highly skilled helicopter pilot navigates the terrain with incredible precision, guiding the rope perfectly through the rollers on each utility pole. This initial "pilot line" is used to pull the heavier, permanent cables into place. This is a rare look at the extreme skill and engineering required to power our world.

