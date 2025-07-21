BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Helicopter Pilot's INSANE Skill Threading a Needle From the Sky
powerprocess
powerprocess
3 followers
112 views • 2 months ago

You are not watching a drone. This is the insane, first-person view from a pilot rope being strung by a helicopter for a new high-voltage transmission line. This is one of the most unique and dizzying perspectives of construction work you will ever see.

A highly skilled helicopter pilot navigates the terrain with incredible precision, guiding the rope perfectly through the rollers on each utility pole. This initial "pilot line" is used to pull the heavier, permanent cables into place. This is a rare look at the extreme skill and engineering required to power our world.

👇 What do you think of this insane POV? Let us know in the comments!

Like and Subscribe for more incredible engineering and construction footage!

#helicopter #lineman #pov #engineering #construction

