Sam Smith, Human Meat Project, Zeus v Jesus meme - Sobering Signs of the Lateness of the Hour

The Human Meat Project - as food SOURCE! It's a wind-up, no doubt, but the website is real. We sweep though some of the strange (and mostly recent) news of the day - again. We touch on the Sam Smith performance at the 65th Grammy Awards - Lightning Strikes "Christ the Redeemer" idol in Zeus/Thor Vs Jesus meme - The New York Times Finally Admits Masks Don’t Do A @#%*& Thing - Mattel's Barbie Doll Masonic Occult (Mark Ryden) Makeover - The Pope sees 'omens of even greater destruction and desolation' - "South Africa Has Collapsed" - Google launches "misinfo" campaign with "fact-checking" justifying their brand of censorship and "official narrative" propaganda - MasterCard rolls out biometric payment system in advance of the Mark of the Beast - Advances in Time Travel Physics - Reading of the scriptures: Jeremiah 18-19.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SignsLatenessHourMar6.jpg.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com