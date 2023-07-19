© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Pentagon is trying to promote the interests of major US pharmaceutical manufacturers, which are the main sponsors of the Democratic Party's election campaign.
The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Kirillov, spoke about the military-biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine.