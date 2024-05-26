© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Oct 30, 2019] SEED UPDATE - EXCITING NEWS! (13K views on YouTube)
107 views • 11 months ago
I've been waiting for this day for a lonnnnnnnng time. Massively huge THANK YOU! to all our supporters for helping to make it happen. In this video update, I share with you the latest news and give you a little sneak-peak behind the scenes of our current pre-production efforts.
We are NOT going through the Hollywood studio system to do this. It's completely a grass-roots, crowd-funded effort and we are just now taking baby steps forward. We still have a long way to go. So, if you'd like to help us take this project even further, please consider sowing some seed into SEED:
https://seetheseries.com/donations/tv-series
Together, we can make this thing a reality.
Stay tuned for more updates as things develop and other opportunities come up where you can get involved.
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
