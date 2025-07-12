Bongino Says He's Out If Bondi Isn't | Cloud Seeding 2 Days Before Epic Flood!? Amnesty Don? 7/11/25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Weekly News Report! The MAGA family feud continues as Dan Bongino refuses to take the fall for what he says are Pam Bondi's epic failures at the DOJ. Bongino reportedly resigning if Bondi isn't out. 25-year-old CEO of Rainmaker, Augustus Doricko, admits to cloud seeding near Camp Mystic 2 days before historic flooding. Joe Rogan meets with Trump and convinces him to stop ICE raids and allow farm workers to stay. Texas officially greenlights gold and silver as legal tender while precious metals soar and silver hits a 13-year high! Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/dan-bongino-says-hes-out/
