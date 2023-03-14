Gold - The Story of Man's 6000 Year Obsession [2018 - Real Vision]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.realvision.com/shows/gold https://www.realvision.com/shows/gold/videos/gold-the-story-of-mans-6000-year-obsession-episode-1-jGmN
https://www.realvision.com/shows/gold/videos/gold-the-story-of-mans-6000-year-obsession-episode-2-5Jdp
Part 1:
https://youtu.be/_6ACWxkTM_Q
https://youtu.be/0rKQhsmQ3b4
https://youtu.be/rXrA58CSGbk
https://youtu.be/xayEKDkROwI
Part 2:
https://youtu.be/HH28Ul7yL14
https://youtu.be/LwCkSjG4ZQE
Grant Williams presents the definitive analysis of gold, in a brand new two-part Real Vision documentary, to understand why gold became money and has outlasted every alternative currency for thousands of years. Featuring an incredible collection of experts and market analysts, Episode One charts the history of the yellow metal, and shows us why gold has retained its unique place at the center of the global financial system.
In the second part of Real Vision’s ground-breaking documentary, Grant Williams examines how gold is bought and sold around the world, explains the difference between ‘the gold price’ and ‘the price of gold,’ and explores some of the legends that surround the yellow metal. Grant also weighs up the possibility of the world returning to a gold standard and addresses the all-important accusations of manipulation that surround the subject of man’s 6000-year obsession.