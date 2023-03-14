BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gold - The Story of Man's 6000 Year Obsession [2018 - Real Vision]
divideetimpera
divideetimpera
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 03/14/2023

https://www.realvision.com/shows/gold https://www.realvision.com/shows/gold/videos/gold-the-story-of-mans-6000-year-obsession-episode-1-jGmN

https://www.realvision.com/shows/gold/videos/gold-the-story-of-mans-6000-year-obsession-episode-2-5Jdp


Part 1:

https://youtu.be/_6ACWxkTM_Q

https://youtu.be/0rKQhsmQ3b4

https://youtu.be/rXrA58CSGbk

https://youtu.be/xayEKDkROwI


Part 2:

https://youtu.be/HH28Ul7yL14

https://youtu.be/LwCkSjG4ZQE


Grant Williams presents the definitive analysis of gold, in a brand new two-part Real Vision documentary, to understand why gold became money and has outlasted every alternative currency for thousands of years. Featuring an incredible collection of experts and market analysts, Episode One charts the history of the yellow metal, and shows us why gold has retained its unique place at the center of the global financial system.

In the second part of Real Vision’s ground-breaking documentary, Grant Williams examines how gold is bought and sold around the world, explains the difference between ‘the gold price’ and ‘the price of gold,’ and explores some of the legends that surround the yellow metal. Grant also weighs up the possibility of the world returning to a gold standard and addresses the all-important accusations of manipulation that surround the subject of man’s 6000-year obsession.

Keywords
fedmoneyhistorygoldcryptobankcurrencyinflation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy