Host Goes Silent When Doctor Admits Bird Flu LEAKED From a Lab _ Redacted w Clayton Morris
281 views • 11 months ago
Did the current strain of bird flu come from a lab leak? A new study suggests that is the case. Now the WHO says that the first person has died from bird flu and health experts say that we need to start testing animals with PCR tests. Stop me if think you’ve heard this one before. Dr. Kelly Victory joins us to discuss.
