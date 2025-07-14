Escape total censorship together! V&C yearbook for download – TAKE PART!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Media censorship is progressing massively. It is therefore urgent to establish physical networks and safeguard historical records. Such a comprehensive collection of dissenting voices serves to inform and potentially provide evidence, even in the face of censorship. Therefore, Kla.TV has a special gift for you today, on its 13th birthday: the complete historical archive of Voice and Countervoice, with over 700 issues, available for download and sharing! In this program, you’ll learn why V&C, in particular, has the potential to break through the impending total censorship.