Escape total censorship together! V&C yearbook for download – TAKE PART!
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
30 views • 2 months ago

Media censorship is progressing massively. It is therefore urgent to establish physical networks and safeguard historical records. Such a comprehensive collection of dissenting voices serves to inform and potentially provide evidence, even in the face of censorship. Therefore, Kla.TV has a special gift for you today, on its 13th birthday: the complete historical archive of Voice and Countervoice, with over 700 issues, available for download and sharing! In this program, you’ll learn why V&C, in particular, has the potential to break through the impending total censorship.

Keywords
censorshipmediatopklatvvideos
