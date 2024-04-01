BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Big Pharma Offers Cancer Treatment Meds While Spraying Chemicals on Crops - Howard Vlieger
46 views • 04/01/2024

It’s no secret that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) have taken over the farming industry, and more and more people are becoming concerned about the source of their food every day. Howard Vlieger is the managing director of Contact Organics USA, and has been working in the realm of regenerative farming since 1989. He explains the importance of locally-based, toxin-free community farming and digs deep into how people can work with the soil instead of against it. He also discusses the dangers of a particular kind of herbicide and weed spray that many people are likely familiar with. Americans are some of the sickest people in the world, and there is a direct link between our debilitated soil and the compromised food that we eat.



TAKEAWAYS


Big Pharma has created a cycle of endless cash profit from the beginning to the end of the farming process


We’re literally using poison to raise crops - this is having a huge damaging effect on Americans’ health


Glyphosate based herbicides are designed to kill every living plant it touches - except GMO plants that millions of people then consume


Glyphosate was originally used to remove mineral deposit scale from inside boiler pipe systems



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

MealBeTix (get 53% off with this link): https://bit.ly/mealbetixtina

France mRNA Law article: https://bit.ly/3Td7mSE

Patent 7771736: https://bit.ly/3VwE1En


🔗 CONNECT WITH HOWARD VLIEGER

Website: https://www.contactorganics.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/howard.vlieger


🔗 CONNECT WITH GMO JUDY CARMAN

Website: https://gmojudycarman.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Institute For Creation Research: https://www.icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
healthcancercropsbig pharmagmoherbicidechemicalstoxinsfarmingdiseasecashweight lossorganicsfatmedstina griffincounter culture mom showglyphosphateshoward vliegerweed spray
