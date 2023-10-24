What Happens When Someone Dies? | Apologetics Video Shorts

God actually wants *everyone* to go to heaven! But, none of us actually qualify, since the presence of God is a perfect environment and none of us are perfect people. So, God made a way for us to have our sin cancelled out so we could get there...but He won't force anyone to take Him up on the offer. God won't *force* you into heaven if you choose the alternative.





