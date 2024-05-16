Vaccines have caused so much damage, one day they will be banned, says Forest Maready

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“… I am so opposed to vaccination, if I had the power, I would ban ALL of them. I would outlaw every single one.” Forest Maready tells Bret Weinstein, PhD on April 20, 2024. “I think the damage [vaccines] have caused is so severe that one day they will be completely banned…” “I did not start that way… Through a lot of research, I’ve come to that point.” Bret Weinstein says: “In the book that Heather and I wrote… we said the three (3) greatest medical advancements in human history were vaccines, antibiotics and surgery.” Bret Weinstein asks: “Are you an anti-vaxxer? “We’re you always one… ?” “I started with complete belief that vaccines were the important medical discovery of all time…” “I was as convinced as anyone was.” “I slowly [ came to realize the truth about vaccines ]… “I think the damage [vaccines] have caused is so severe that one day they will be completely banned from humanity.”
The full 2:27 hour interview, which was posted on April 20, 2024, which is titled "The Untold Story of Polio – Forrest Maready on DarkHorse", is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v4qh2kh-the-untold-story-of-polio-forrest-maready-on-darkhorse.html
Forest Maready is the author of the books:
• The Moth In The Iron Lung: A Biography of Polio
• Crooked: Man-Made Disease Explained: The incredible story of metal, microbes and medicine hidden within our faces
Forest Maready's website is here:
https://www.forrestmaready.com
His books are here:
https://store.forrestmaready.com/products/crooked
https://store.forrestmaready.com/collections/books-shirts-more/products/the-moth-in-the-iron-lung
Mirrored - Fat News
