WHISTLEBLOWERS 6.24.23: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy EP2
United Front Strategy targets not only organizations but also individuals; Richard Bo Dietl, a very highly regarded retired NYPD, was one of them.
統一戰線戰略的目標不僅針對組織，而且還針對個人，備受推崇的退休紐約警察理查德·博·迪特爾就是其中之一。
