❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week 15 - 21 March 2024

▪️Over the past week, the Ansar Allah movement has fired several missiles at vessels off the coast of Yemen. On March 15, an LNG tanker was damaged, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency.



▪️The Houthis later attacked two more civilian vessels and a U.S.-led coalition ship, but none of the missiles reached their target. In response, the U.S. Air Force struck movement targets in areas under their control in Yemen.



▪️The Houthis attempted to attack U.S.-led coalition ships by firing an UAV and a maritime drone at them. However, the U.S. Air Force once again destroyed both targets, preventing any casualties or damage to the ships.



▪️The Israeli Air Force struck Syria again from the airspace over the Golan Heights. Explosions occurred at the Nasiriyah Airport and near the town of Yabrud. One Syrian soldier was injured.



▪️Two days later, the Israelis again attacked the vicinity of Yabrud, as well as Al-Qutayfah. The Syrian air defense failed to repel the raid. The IDF's preliminary target was Hezbollah depots of pro-Iranian formations, as well as Syrian air defense assets.



▪️In Syria's Idlib Governorate exchanges of strikes and fire continue along the front line. Government forces are also using FPV drones to conduct pinpoint strikes against pro-Turkish militants.



▪️The Turkish leadership is planning a new operation against the Kurdistan Workers' Party in northern Iraq. The Turks are pulling ground units and aircraft to the border, while the Kurds are withdrawing forces to mountainous areas and preparing for defense.



Source @rybar

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/





