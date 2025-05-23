© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Army secured a strategic victory in Otradnoe
(Part 1 shown early this morning, part 3 coming up. Cynthia)
According to preliminary field reports, Russian troops from the Vostok (East) grouping have liberated the settlement of Otradnoe following a swift and decisive assault. Soldiers of the 36th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade (29th Army) spearheaded the operation, raising Russian flags across the newly secured settlement. With this victory, Moscow’s forces have gained control over a critical 10-square-kilometer defensive zone, dealing a significant blow to Ukrainian positions in the Southern Donetsk direction...
Read more here:
https://southfront.press/russian-army-secured-strategic-victory-in-otradnoe-report/