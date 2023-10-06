BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Shame: The Silent Force 🤐
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
12 views • 10/06/2023

Shame - a classic definition of honor. 👀

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3P2L4zN

In a culture where identity hinges on the opinions of others, shame becomes the ultimate dread. 😓

It's the emotion we'd do almost anything to avoid. 😣

Join Robert Elder, an Associate Professor of History at Baylor University, as we explore the depths of this silent force in our latest episode. 🎙️

🔗 Click the link in the bio or the description above to listen now!

Keywords
emotionscultureshamehonorcultureculturalidentity
