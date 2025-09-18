BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NUMN Edition - #18 Murder, Theft, Fraud and Possible Genocide
unionoftheunknowns
0 view • 4 days ago

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

Aussie shooting narrative hints at gun buy-back; step one, buy up the evidence!

Safety deposit boxes not safe from theft by the FBI.

Irony-free feds fine gaming company $520 million for stealing data and invasion of privacy.

FDA links Covid shots to blood clots; and possibly Pope to Catholicism too.

In between, other topics arise as frequently as state-sponsored thefts of private property.



Unknowns featured this week: Keel, Stella, Jackye and Justin.


Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---18-Murder--Theft--Fraud-and-Possible-Genocide-e1shmmc


News Item Links:

⁠Scene of Crime Buy-back⁠;

⁠The Federal Bureau of Expropriation⁠;

⁠First Person Snooper⁠;

⁠FDA Research for the Bleeding Obvious⁠;



Other Useful links:


⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ – the Podfather and Podmother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.



Please send us your take on this week’s news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)


Keywords
newslibertypoliticspodcasttechnologylifecapitalismcultureaustraliabankingagorismanarchocovid
