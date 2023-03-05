Black Man Testifies That "We [Americans] Saved Jews from the Holocaust"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ayo Kimathi testifies against a Maryland state bill to create a day in commemoration of the Jewish suffering in Germany. He says that "We [Americans] saved the Jews from the Holocaust."
He also says it's an insult to ignore the suffering of Black and Native American suffering in America in exchange for celebrating the suffering of Jews in Germany.