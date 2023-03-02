BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A World Without the West | Beyond the Cover
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
312 views • 03/02/2023

During our politically correct times, it has become fashionable to find fault with Western civilization. But if there were no Western civilization, what the world be like? Would it be a better place … or far worse? In this episode of Beyond the Cover, host Gary Benoit interviews The New American contributor Selwyn Duke about this very question. Selwyn wrote the cover-story article “A World Without the West” for the March 13, 2023 issue of TNA. In this interview, he explains why Western civilization, despite its flaws, has been a great blessing for mankind.


To subscribe to The New American, visit TheNewAmerican.com/Subscribe/


To read Selwyn Duke’s article “A World Without the West,” visit https://thenewamerican.com/print/a-world-without-the-west/


Keywords
the new americanthe westgary benoitbeyond the coverselwyn duke
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy