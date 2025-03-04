BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
John Klyczek: Is Trump Dismantling the Dept of Ed or Is He Streamlining Ed-Technocracy?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
409 followers
1
6 months ago

John Klyczek discusses his deep research into what the Trump administration is doing with education. On one hand, it appears Washington is looking to downsize or eliminate the Department of Education. On the other hand, there is evidence control of schooling is going to be expanded so as to streamline "ed-technocracy" for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and implement a social credit economy.


Websites

Website https://www.schoolworldorder.info

School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education https://trineday.com/products/school-world-order

X https://x.com/ProfessorTaoist

Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com/author/john-klyczek


About John Klyczek

John Klyczek has an MA in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over a decade. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley’s dystopic novel, Brave New World. He is the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education (TrineDay Books); and he is a contributor to several publications, including New Politics, OpEdNews, and the Activist Post. Klyczek holds a black belt in classical tae kwon do, and he is a certified kickboxing instructor under the international Muay Thai Boxing Association. His website is https://schoolworldorder.info


Keywords
trumpeducationsocial creditsorostechnocracydystopiaoraclemuskschool choice4irlarry ellisonedtechimpact investing
