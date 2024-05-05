BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TV star suffers VAXX poison induced PNEUMONIA
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
415 views • 12 months ago

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1776501061311684667

###

@caiapitanga

"Been waiting so long for this moment

Now vaccinated. First dose. Second dose will come soon and this one is even more important.

But anyway, I'm vaccinated.

The joy of feeling protected runs through my veins, but also the pain of knowing that people didn’t get that chance and lost their lives.

I want health for myself and for everyone else! I want dignity for myself and everyone else!

This vaccine today is a hope for a fight. She's worth a life.

And what is the price of living? Not a dollar. Definitely not.

Life is worth love, the fight for a country that cares for everyone.

Is it your turn yet?

Vacine-se.

No matter which one.

Vaccine saves lives.

All of them that are approved and available save lives.

Wait your turn. Fight for your turn.

Vacine-se.

#VivaOSUS #VacinaSim #VacinaJá #VacinaParaTodos #ForaBolsonaro"

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/CQyv_yqNpYo/

July 1, 2021

###

dead prez - Hip Hop (Digital Video)

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=oiusDE0KND8

###

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
camilacamila pitangapitanga
