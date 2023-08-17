Biden Faces Scrutiny On Multiple Issues From Both Sides Ahead of 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A growing number of Republicans and Democrats are coming out and criticizing President Joe Biden's handling of major issues while he continues to promote 'Bidenomics'. For more on this, we go to One America's White House Correspondent, Monica Paige.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html