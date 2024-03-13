Graphene Oxide & Heavy Metals are Literally Everywhere w/ Dr. Young & Hazen

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/my-account/uap/?ref=11308&uap_aff_subtab=visits

Dr. Robert Young and Matt Hazen join the program to discuss why graphene oxide is so critical to get out of your body. Dr. Young explains the science and how heavy metals, such as graphene oxide, micro plastics and other forever chemicals are not only in the jab, but literally falling from the sky. Lastly we discuss why MasterPeace is the best solution so far to remove graphene oxide and other heavy metals, forever chemicals and micro plastics from your body. You can try this for yourself at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308





Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.



