The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (5 of 12)

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.
VOLUME 5
Section 25: Lung Cancer
Section 26: Liver Cancer
Section 27: Pancreatic Cancer
Section 28: AIDS
Section 29: Lupus
Section 30: Heart Disease
Section 31: Children's Dosages
Section 32: Nervous System Degeneration
Section 33: Conclusion-Part 1
